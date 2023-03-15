Man accused of robbing Cork post offices faces further death threat charges

Fresh charges of allegedly making knifepoint death threats were brought against a 49-year-old already charged with carrying out post office robberies in Cork.

Fintan Tindley appeared in person at Cork District Court where he was charged by Garda Kevin Motherway with making three death threats and production of a knife on each alleged occasion.

The 49-year-old is now charged with producing a knife at the post office on South Douglas Road on November 11 and again on November 18, and producing a knife at Ballintemple post office on November 16, 2022.

He was charged with three new charges of making a death threat on each occasion. In respect of November 11, the alleged death threat was against a man. The two other dates relate to similar charges against women.

These charges allege that “without lawful excuse, he made to a named person, a threat, intending the person to believe it would be carried out, to kill or cause the person serious harm, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act".

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until March 22 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence. There was no objection from solicitor Michael Quinlan who stood in for the defendant’s solicitor, Daithí Ó Donnabháin.

It previously emerged during court hearings that the man accused of carrying out the three post office raids was trying to get money to travel to America to meet his fiancée.

Fintan Tindley of Loughmahon Avenue, Mahon, Cork, who was employed as a HSE Home Care Assistant, is charged with robbery of South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11, attempted robbery of the same premises on November 18 and robbery of Ballintemple Post Office on November 16.

One of the grounds for the prosecution objecting to bail was the allegation that he was a flight risk as he had travelled to the United States twice this year to meet up with a woman he met online and to whom he had become engaged and was planning to visit again.