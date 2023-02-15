Case adjourned against Corkman accused of post office raids to fund US trip

Directions not yet available from Director of Public Prosecutions, court heard
Fintan Tindley is charged with robbery of South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11, attempted robbery of the same premises on November 18 and robbery of Ballintemple Post Office on November 16. Picture: Facebook

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 19:00
Liam Heylin

The Garda file is complete in the case against a man accused of carrying out three post office raids to get money to travel to America to meet his fiancée.

Fintan Tindley, of Loughmahon Avenue, Mahon, Cork, appeared again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions were not available from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the cases against Tindley.

“The file is complete. It is going to the DPP’s office in the coming week,” Sgt Davis said on Wednesday.

Defence solicitor Daithí Ó Donnabháin, said: “There is High Court bail on terms which unfortunately Mr Tindley cannot meet.” 

Conditions include a €5,000 surety and cash bail of €500 and so far that has not been raised.

Mr Tindley, who was employed as a HSE home care assistant, is charged with robbery of South Douglas Road Post Office on November 11, attempted robbery of the same premises on November 18 and robbery of Ballintemple Post Office on November 16.

Judge Colm Roberts adjourned the case until March 1. 

“I will remand you in custody with consent to bail in the hopeful event that you realise your bail and iron it out — you have to appear in court in person.” 

Det Garda Kevin Motherway alleged the accused was armed with a knife during the incidents referred to in the charges.

One of the grounds for the prosecution objecting to bail was the allegation he was a flight risk as he had travelled to the United States twice this year to meet up with a woman he met online and to whom he had become engaged and was planning to visit again.

<p>Gardaí said they had to physically restrain the accused for his safety and the safety of others.</p>

Drunk man spat at gardaí in disturbance at Cork City store

