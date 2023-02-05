Police investigating deaths of two people at Belfast apartment

Police have launched an investigation following the deaths of two people at an apartment in Belfast.
The deaths occurred at a property in the Annadale Crescent area of the city on Saturday, police said.
A man in his 40s was arrested following the deaths.
He has since been released on police bail while further inquiries are carried out.
A PSNI spokesperson said no further details about the deaths are being issued at this time.
Later on Sunday, they said a post mortem examination had taken place and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time.