Finglas man facing drug-dealing charge ordered to stay out of Cork except for court hearings

A Finglas man was arrested in Cork and charged with having crack cocaine for sale or supply in Cork in the early hours of Friday morning.

He has now been released on bail but one of the conditions requires him to stay out of Cork city except for court appearances. Garda Conor Cronin arrested Karl Harford of 17 Ratoath Drive, Finglas, Dublin, and brought him before Cork District Court.

He is charged with having crack cocaine for his own use at Anglesea Street, Cork, on January 20 and having the illegal drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others. He was also charged with having cannabis for his own use.

Karl Harford was represented in court on free legal aid by solicitor Eddie Burke.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the State was applying for an adjournment of the case to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions. There was no garda objection to the accused being remanded on bail on certain conditions.

Those conditions include signing on twice a week at his local garda station in Finglas on Mondays and Fridays, being contactable by gardaí at all times on a mobile phone number and staying out of Cork city except for court appearances.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until March 22 to allow time for DPP directions.

No details were outlined in terms of the alleged circumstances that gave rise to the drugs charges being brought against the Dubliner.