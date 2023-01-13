Murder probe launched as man, 30s, killed in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have begun a murder probe after a man in his 30s was killed in Finglas this evening.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene following a fatal assault that occurred at around 7pm at a residence in the Collins Place area of the north Dublin suburb.
His body remains at the scene, and a technical examination will take place conducted by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.
Two men in their 30s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.
They are being detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
A spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
Earlier today, gardaí arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered in an apartment at Royal Canal Park in Ashtown in Dublin 15.
The woman in her 40s was later removed to the city morgue in Whitehall. The man arrested is being held in Finglas Garda Station, and gardaí have also appealed for information related to this incident.