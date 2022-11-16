Over 220,000 illegal cigarettes found in adapted roof compartment

The cigarettes were branded NZ Gold and NZ Black
Over 220,000 illegal cigarettes found in adapted roof compartment

Over 222,000 cigarettes were seized. Picture: Revenue

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 19:41
Michelle McGlynn

Revenue officers have seized over 222,000 cigarettes following routine profiling at Rosslare Europort.

The illegal cigarettes were discovered earlier today in an adapted roof compartment.

Revenue officers made the discovery after they stopped and searched a German registered minibus that had come over on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The cigarettes were branded NZ Gold and NZ Black.

The estimated retail value of the cigarettes is almost €175,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €137,000.

A man, aged in his 20s, was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Charity box thief gets nine months jail for 'mean' crime

More in this section

John Delaney arrives 10/4/2019 Court to give decision on whether John Delaney should pay costs of failed claim over documents seized from FAI
18/06/21 Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters pictured Gemma O'Doherty fined for breaching Covid rules by taking part in Cork protest
CC TULLY PRESS BRIEIFNG Limerick mother's court action over proposed prison transfer of son's killer resolved
CrimeRevenuecustomsPlace: IrelandPlace: RosslareOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Revenue
<p>Gardaí identified a number of communications between the defendant and the ‘controller’ in the organised crime group, court told. Picture: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images</p>

Teenager had €91k lodged in his Cork bank account after Snapchat approach by crime gang

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.22 s