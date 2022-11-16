Over 220,000 illegal cigarettes found in adapted roof compartment

Revenue officers have seized over 222,000 cigarettes following routine profiling at Rosslare Europort.

The illegal cigarettes were discovered earlier today in an adapted roof compartment.

Revenue officers made the discovery after they stopped and searched a German registered minibus that had come over on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The cigarettes were branded NZ Gold and NZ Black.

The estimated retail value of the cigarettes is almost €175,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €137,000.

A man, aged in his 20s, was questioned and investigations are ongoing.