Youghal man charged with damaging family home, ride-on mower and truck with excavator

A 53-year-old Youghal man with no previous convictions was charged with taking possession of an excavator and causing €15,000 to his family’s property.

Garda Brian Murphy arrested Declan Walsh and charged him with taking possession of the excavator and four counts of causing criminal damage.

Declan Walsh of Kilnatoora, Youghal, County Cork, was cautioned that he did have to reply but that anything he might say would be taken down and could be given in evidence.

The 53-year-old replied: “No, sure what can I say?” There was no objection to the defendant being released on bail subject to conditions, Sgt Lyons said, adding that his understanding was that the defence agreed to the conditions. Solicitor Joseph Cuddigan confirmed this was so.

The first condition was that Walsh would vacate the family home at Kilnatoora. Judge Marian O’Leary said: “I cannot make him homeless”.

Mr Cuddigan said the defence agreed to him vacating the family home. “The State case is that he took possession of an excavator and caused €15,000 worth of damage to family members’ property.” Judge O’Leary said: “If he goes out the door, if he goes left or right, he has to have somewhere to stay.”

Mr Cuddigan said: “He has no previous convictions. He is otherwise of unimpeachable character. I have no doubt he would get a place to rest his head. I just don’t want that to be Cork Prison.”

It was agreed that the defendant would notify gardaí of where he is residing within 24 hours. He must stay away from the family home at Kilnatoora as a condition of his bail. The case was adjourned until October 7 at Youghal District Court.

The charges against Declan Walsh accuse him of taking possession of a Komatsu excavator without permission and causing criminal damage to 30 metres of concrete-framed wood fence, the front corner of a house, an 18-registered Scania tipping truck and a Tracplus ride-on mower.