Man accused of killing Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee given a new attempted murder charge

A new charge of attempted murder has been brought against a man already accused of killing two men in Sligo last April.

Yousef Palani (22), of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, was arrested at Sligo Courthouse by Garda Kevin O’Hora at 10.52am on Thursday and handed a copy of a charge of the attempted murder of Mr Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road, Sligo, on Saturday, April 9.

The new charge upgrades an earlier assault charge of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr Burke contrary to Section 4 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

Palani was then brought up before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court where Garda O’Hora gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Palani. “He made no reply,” said Garda O’Hora.

Mr Burke sat accompanied by a friend in the public gallery of the courthouse from where he observed the legal proceedings against his alleged attacker.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court that the DPP had directed prosecution on indictment of the two existing murder charges as well as the new charge of attempted murder, meaning the case will go forward to the Central Criminal Court.

Sgt Butler told Judge Murphy the charge of assault could be withdrawn and replaced with the new charge of attempted murder. Judge Murphy then struck out the assault charge and noted that any application for bail on the attempted murder charge would have to be made in the High Court.

Sgt Derek Butler asked the court to adjourn Palani’s case to September 22 for service of the book of evidence on the new attempted murder charge.

Judge Murphy observed that the book of evidence on the new charge would hardly be served on Palani by that date but agreed to remand the accused in custody on all three charges to appear by video link from Castlerea Prison where he has been held on remand since his arrest last April.

Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor, made an application to the court for legal aid for Palani on the new charge of attempted murder, which was granted by the judge.

Palani is also accused of murdering auctioneer and businessman Aidan Moffitt (42) at 4 Cartron Heights, Sligo, on Sunday, April 10, and retired care worker Michael Snee (58) at 24 City View Apartments, Connaughton Road, Sligo, on Tuesday, April 12.