Man accused of killing Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee further remanded in custody

Court granted Garda request have Yousef Palani's case adjourned to give gardaí more time to compile book of evidence
Yousef Palani is charged with the murders of Aidan Moffit, 42, at 4 Cartron Heights on Sunday 10 April, and Michael Snee, 58, at 24 City View Apartments, Connaughton Road, Sligo on Tuesday April 12. File picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 13:14
Sorcha Crowley

A 22-year-old man charged with the double murder of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo last month has been further remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison.

Yousef Palani, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at Sligo District Court on Thursday via video link from the prison where he has been held for the past four weeks.

Palani wore a light grey tracksuit, had his beard trimmed, and exchanged pleasantries with his defence solicitor, Mr John Anderson, replying ‘How are you John?’ as his case was called.

Palani is charged with the murders of Aidan Moffit, 42, at 4 Cartron Heights on Sunday 10 April, and Michael Snee, 58, at 24 City View Apartments, Connaughton Road, Sligo on Tuesday April 12. He is also charged with assaulting Mr Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on Saturday April 9.

Sergeant Derek Butler made an application to the court to have Palani’s case adjourned to June 9 on consent to DPP’s directions, which would give gardaí more time to compile a book of evidence against the accused.

“The file is a complex file, as you can imagine Judge,” Sgt Butler said.

Judge Murphy remanded Palani in custody to appear via video link before Sligo District Court on June 9 next.

