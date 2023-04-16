‘Their deaths woke no one up’: LGBT+ community speaks out a year on since the Sligo killings

On Saturday, April 9, 2022, Anthony Burke was allegedly attacked and stabbed in the face by an assailant outdoors. He survived but was severely injured in his left eye.
The next day, Sunday, April 10, 42-year-old Roscommon auctioneer, successful businessman, and popular Fine Gael activist Aidan Moffitt was killed in his home in Cartron Estate in the town. His body wasn’t discovered until the following evening, Monday, April 11.
Just over 24 hours later, on Tuesday, April 12, 58-year-old retired care worker Michael Snee was also killed in his own home close to the town centre.
Low-key first anniversary Masses were celebrated for both men in both counties. Sligo Pride declined to comment when contacted by the a nationwide outpouring of support for the LGBT+ community at the time, it hasn’t materialised into meaningful change, according to Rooney.. While the men’s deaths prompted
“There was a great outpouring of empathy for the victims, but it didn’t massively wake Ireland up and shift Ireland to say ‘hang on a minute we need to take a step back here. We need to do something now, so this doesn’t happen again’,” she said.
An Garda Síochána have recorded a 30% increase in reported hate crimes in 2022, with the LGBT+ community the second most attacked minority. Speaking about the 2022 statistics, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, whose remit includes the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit, accepted the “huge impact on victims” of hate crime but also pointed to the “significant impact on wider communities and society”. Even State bodies accept that hate crimes send a ripple of fear around the country.
“When the killings happened in Sligo, people started to check themselves again,” said Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival chairperson Clive Davis.
“Will I be safe coming out of that venue at night time? On that street? People were being more aware of their surroundings, of having people to walk home with. It made us all look at the activities that we were taking for granted before that,” he told the. He adds:
“The gay community has evolved from meeting in bars and clubs to meeting online but especially with AI now, you don’t know who you’re meeting [online],” added Davis.
“Sometimes when you’re scrolling online, the comments that you see underneath a post on social media, how people in the trans community are being treated at the moment, it’s always something negative.
According to NUIG psychology lecturer Chris Noone, the technical term for what Davis and Rooney describe is ‘minority stress’ — “a type of stress that can only be experienced by people who face oppression”.
“That’s exactly what the feeling was when these awful killings happened last year, the community was on edge as a result,” he said.
“There’s more and more spaces now for people with homophobic beliefs to find community. We’re especially seeing that now with the rise of the far right in Ireland.”
New hate crime legislation is winding its way through the Oireachtas and it’s hoped The Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill will be passed before the summer. However, LGBT Ireland sees the new law as “just the very beginning of a response” to the rise in hate crime.
“It has to be the start of a process and not the end,” said LGBT Ireland policy and research manager Pádraig Rice.
“We need to see training for the gardaí, the judges, the DPP," he said.
"We need to see better reporting, better monitoring and data protection, more awareness campaigns, better victim support.
"And ultimately we need to do more work around prevention — which is down to education — to get to the root causes of the rise in hate that we’ve seen over the last number of months."
Noone also sees education as key to protecting minority communities. “I’m sceptical of the value of concentrating on hate crime legislation first. I can see while it’s useful, the priority has to be education. This is where the battleground is going to be,” he said, and points to recent protests at a Dublin library against LGBT+ books.
Pride flags have been burned in Waterford. Bricks have smashed through gay bars in Dublin. Now libraries are being targeted. All the more reason for “a really robust response,” according to Rice.
“We’ve been calling for a national action plan. So far that call has gone unanswered from the Government and we’d really love to hear from the Minister for Justice about what he thinks should be done and what the Garda Commissioner thinks because so far it’s kind of been silence,” said Rice.
Responding to queries from the, a spokesperson for the Minister for Justice Simon Harris insisted that “Government is committed to ensuring that Ireland is, and remains, a safe and secure place for all".
The spokesperson said the rise in hate crime figures reported last year could be as a result of “increased awareness of hate crimes” which “may have encouraged more people to report such crimes to An Garda Síochána.” They also said social media companies would face “serious financial sanctions” for any breaches of new online safety codes under the Online Safety and Media Regulation (OSMR) Act 2022.
A brick thrown through Pantibar's window just now. No one hurt.— Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018
It says in Irish "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND"
But we are Ireland
Happy Pride everyone. It's going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy.
Be thankful for it, cos some people have neither pic.twitter.com/AQe2YwXpvY