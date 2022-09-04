Siblings killed in Tallaght attack named

Twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash were killed in the early hours of this morning 
Flowers at the scene on Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 16:14
Ann Murphy

The three siblings who were killed in a violent attack in Tallaght early today were twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their 18-year-old sister, Lisa Cash.

The names of the three have been disclosed as gardaí continue to question a suspect known to them about the horror incident at a house in Rossfield Avenue in Brookfield at 12.30am this morning.

Their mother, who was taken to hospital for observation, has been discharged and is in the care of family. Her 14-year-old son, who was also injured in the incident, remains in Tallaght hospital where he is being treated for a leg injury which has been described as serious but not life threatening.

The three siblings were taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.

The man in custody is in his 20s and was arrested by members of the garda armed support unit, involving the “discharge of less-than-lethal devices”.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Garda sources described the scene of the incident as a “very tough scene” for members of the emergency services.

<p>Gardaí were informed of a violent incident occurring at a house in the Rossfield Estate at around 12.30am today. Pictures: Norma Burke/RollingNews.ie</p>

