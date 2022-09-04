Man arrested after three sisters die in 'violent incident' at house in Tallaght

A man has been arrested after three children died in a serious incident in the Tallaght area of Dublin during the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí were informed of a violent incident occurring at a house in the Rossfield Estate at around 12.30am today.

Three sisters, two children and an adult teenager, were removed from the area by ambulance to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin where all three were pronounced dead.

A male teenager was also removed from the scene to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries, however, these are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene following an intervention by the Garda Armed Support Unit, involving the "discharge of less than-lethal devices".

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The mother of the children, who was not injured at the scene, was also taken to CHI and is currently receiving medical treatment.

All persons involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other and gardaí are not looking for anyone else at this time.

Gardaí in Tallaght have established an incident room and all the circumstances are being investigated under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

The scene at Rossfield Estate remains sealed off and a full forensic examination will take place later today by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed. Post mortems will be carried out at a later date.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and gardaí will continue to support the family in conjunction with other state agencies.

Officers described it as a violent, challenging and traumatic incident which was responded to by uniform unarmed Garda first responders from Tallaght District, supported by uniform members and armed detectives and specialist armed support unit members.

Gardaí have put in place welfare support for all officers who attended the incident.