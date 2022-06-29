CAB target major Eastern European gang supplying cars to Irish crime groups

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized two brand new BMW electric vehicles worth around €200,000 as part of an ongoing operation against a major Eastern European network supplying Irish gangs with vehicles.

Sources said this network – headed by a boss based in Kildare – has been “operating under the radar” for a number of years and running a major money-laundering business.

One of the Classic cars seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau on Wednesday.

It is understood the CAB operation stems from investigations it put in place as part of a comprehensive Garda response to the violent feud in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

CAB carried out searches on Wednesday morning in counties Kildare, Waterford, Laois and Dublin.

A Garda statement said: “The search operation was conducted by Bureau Officers supported by the Dublin Armed Support Unit, the Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, The Customs Dog Unit, Kildare Detective Unit, Portlaoise Detective Unit and Detectives attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region.”

It said the operation involved 80 personnel searching 15 sites across four counties.

It said the operation targeted an “East European Organised Crime Group involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime through the second-hand car trade” It further said the OCG is also involved in the supply of vehicles to Irish OCGs throughout the country.

Today’s operation targeted assets, including properties acquired by the directors of the OCG.

Seized in the operation was:

Two BMW IX electric vehicles (221 reg), each with a starting price of around €95,000;

Tesla electric vehicle

Two Classic vehicles

€15,000 in cash

A number of high value watches including Rolex and Cartier Brands

The value of these luxury watches varies depending on make and model, but the cheapest cost around €5,000 to €7,000.

“Today’s operation follows from Criminal Assets Bureau search operations conducted during September and October 2021 during the course of which CAB seized eighteen high-value vehicles including Audi Q7’s, BMW X5’s, Range Rover’s, a Jaguar I-Pace and a Tesla.”

That Jaguar has an estimated price tag of €88,000.

The Garda statement said: “Today’s operation is significant in the context of the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets, including properties accrued by the directors of the OCG. The investigation remains ongoing.”

This suggests that not only are CAB seizing cars and valuables linked to the network, but also houses.