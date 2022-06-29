Women claim man threatened to kill them with a knife after dogfight in Skibbereen

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a Lithuanian national who allegedly produced a knife and threatened to kill two women on an afternoon in the square in Skibbereen following an altercation between dogs.

Sergeant Pádraig Ó Conchúir gave evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in the prosecution objection to bail being granted to Marius Karanauskas, a middle-aged man of Upper Bridge Street, Skibbereen, County Cork.

Sinéad Behan defence barrister said: “He was sitting outside a café. He had a dog with him. One of complainants was walking two larger dogs on leads. His dog is a smaller dog.

“Mr Karanauskas’s dog came from under his feet on an extendable lead,” the sergeant said.

Ms Behan said: “His dog was savagely attacked by the other dogs and had extensive injuries. It had to be kept in the vets overnight.”

Judge Helen Boyle remarked in relation to the incident between the dogs: “Smaller dogs nearly always start the fights in my experience.”

Ms Behan said in relation to the allegations about producing a knife: “He purchased the knife earlier that day and it fell from his pocket. He is willing to surrender his passport and stay out of Skibbereen and stay away from any individual mentioned in the book of evidence.”

Case background

The alleged incident occurred after 3pm on March 29. Sgt Ó Conchúir said it was alleged that the defendant threatened to kill the woman with the dogs and brandished a knife. It was further alleged that he kicked her in the legs.

Another woman came to the first woman’s assistance and it was alleged that the defendant also threatened to kill her.

The sergeant said the accused had to be forcibly held against the side of the garda patrol car until further garda assistance. He was refused bail and remanded in custody until October 25.