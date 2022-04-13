Second badly mutilated body discovered in Sligo town in the space of 24 hours

Gardaí have discovered a second badly mutilated body in Sligo town in the space of 24 hours.

The body of a man, aged in his 50s, was discovered in Sligo on Tuesday evening.

A man has been now arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Gardaí say they were called to an apartment at Connaughton Road, Sligo, where the body of the male victim was discovered.

The victim had received significant physical injuries.

This scene at the apartment has been preserved pending forensic examination by officers from the garda technical bureau.

The victim’s body remains at the scene, and it is understood that post mortem will be carried out later today, the results which will determine course of the criminal investigation.

At approximately 1:45am this morning, following intense local garda activity and enquiries, Sligo gardaí assisted, by the armed support unit, arrested a male in his early 20s in Sligo Town on suspicion of murder.

This man is currently detained under the provision of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Sligo Garda Station.

Gardaí in Sligo are now appealing for anyone with any information on this incident to come forward.

Investigating gardaí say they can be contacted at a dedicated phone number at the incident room in Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The discovery of the victim of Connaughton Road comes a day after the body of Aidan Moffitt, a well-known auctioneer, Fine Gael activist and peace commissioner, was discovered at his home in Cartron Heights just outside Sligo town on Monday night.

Mr Moffitt too had sustained significant physical injuries.

His body has since been moved to Sligo University Hospital, and gardaí are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination.