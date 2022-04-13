Timeline: What we know about the Sligo murder investigations so far

The killing of two men in Sligo Town in just over 24 hours has sent shockwaves through the local community.

A man, aged in his 20s, has now been arrested in relation to the second killing. However, he is expected to be questioned over both.

Gardaí are now investigating if the two fatal attacks in as many days are linked in any way to a previous assault on a man that occurred in Sligo in the early hours of Saturday morning last.

A garda press conference on the two murders is scheduled to take place later this morning.

Here's what we know so far:

Morning of Saturday, April 9:

A man in his 40s is seriously injured following a vicious assault in the racecourse area of Sligo Town.

In the attack, he is reportedly stabbed and loses an eye.

Gardaí begin investigating the assault.

4.30pm, Sunday, April 10:

A man later identified as Aidan Moffitt, leaves the Village Inn Pub in Sligo Town. It is the last time he is seen alive.

8.30pm, Monday, April 11:

A Garda forensic officer at the scene at Cartron Heights, Sligo, Ireland, following the death of Aidan Moffitt. Picture Niall Carson/PA Wire

The remains of a man in his 40s are discovered at a semi-detached house in the Cartron Heights, a small housing estate overlooking Sligo Town.

Gardaí initially say the body was discovered in "unexplained circumstances." However, the victim is said to have received "significant physical injuries".

Afternoon of Tuesday, April 11:

The victim of the killing is named locally as Mr Aidan Moffitt, a 41-year-old Fine Gael activist and auctioneer.

Mr Moffitt was a well-respected local businessman, who, aside from his auctioneering business, provided advice on mortgages and pensions.

There does not appear to be any signs of forced entry at the property.

Aidan Moffitt was found dead in a Sligo Town housing estate.

His body is then removed from the house and taken to University Hospital Sligo pending a post mortem examination by State pathologist Sally Anne Collis.

Gardaí say they are actively investigating whether there is any hate-related motive for Mr Moffitt's murder, and whether he met his attacker online.

10.30pm, Tuesday, April 12:

Gardaí are called to an apartment at Connaughton Road, Sligo Town, a short distance from the first crime scene.

At the apartment, they discover the body of a male in his late 50s.

Gardai at the scene in Connaughton Road, Sligo, Ireland, following the death of a man found with significant injuries in an apartment. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

As in the case of Mr Moffitt, the gardaí say the victim received "significant physical injuries".

Investigating officers cordon off the scene. The victim is described as having having lived alone at the property with his dog.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place the following day, the results of which are likely to determine the course of the garda investigation.

1.45am, Wednesday, April 13:

A man in his 20s was arrested and brought to Sligo Garda Station. File Picture

Following what has been described as "intense local garda activity and enquiries" gardaí arrest a man, aged in his 20s and at a premises on Mail Coach Road in Sligo Town.

They are assisted by members of the garda armed support unit.

This man is brought to Sligo Garda station, where he is currently detained under the provision of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

While investigating gardaí have not officially confirmed a link between the two killings, anyone with information has been asked to contact the same dedicated phone number for both murders at an incident room in Sligo Garda Station - 071 9157088.