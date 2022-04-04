Tipperary man charged with murder of John Ustic in Skibbereen in 2017

A man has appeared in court on Monday evening charged with the murder of a man in West Cork just over four years ago.

Andrew Nash, 42, with an address in Thurles, Co Tipperary, has been remanded in custody following his brief appearance before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Monday where he was charged with the murder of Jonathan (John) Ustic, 51, in Skibbereen in 2017.

Mr Ustic, an English national, was found dead at his rented terraced house at High Street in Skibbereen on September 24, 2017.

He had been found with serious head injuries in a car park near his home earlier but he had managed to make it back to his rented house on High Street where he was found dead.

At Monday evening's special court sitting, Detective Sergeant Kevin Long gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told George Colm Roberts that he arrested Mr Nash at 8.05am on Monday at 1 Parnell Street in Thurles and conveyed him to Bandon Garda station in Cork.

He told the judge that at 11.32am he then charged Mr Nash with the murder of Mr Ustic between September 24 and September 25, 2017, at 15 High Street in Skibbereen, contrary to common law.

He told the judge the accused made no reply to the charge.

Sergeant Paul Kelly said the DPP had directed that Mr Nash be prosecuted by indictment of one count of murder contrary to common law at the Central Criminal Court.

The judge said he had no other option in the circumstances but to remand the accused in custody.

Barrister Peter O’Flynn told the judge his client was on social welfare and he applied for and was granted free legal aid.

He said an application for bail in the High Court would follow in due course.

Mr Nash, who was not required to and who did not speak during the brief, sat alone in the courtroom, wearing a dark blue jumper, and navy trousers and a face mask.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Bandon district court again on Thursday.