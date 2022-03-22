Chief suspect in fatal shooting of Sandra Boyd has detention extended

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of mum Sandra Boyd in north Dublin have extended the detention of their chief suspect as they await the results of forensic tests.

The man, aged 27, was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of murder, although gardaí are understood to be treating the matter as a tragedy.

His detention was extended this morning by senior officers for another 24 hours. It is understood that if investigators have not received the results of DNA and ballistic tests by tonight, they will go to the courts tomorrow morning, where they can seek a further extension of 72 hours.

The man arrested is known to the victim and the wider Boyd family.

Ms Boyd, aged 36 and a mother of five children, was injured with a single shot at her parents’ house in Finglas East on Saturday night. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

The working theory is that the suspect had armed himself with a loaded gun because he feared for his safety, but that as he tried to leave the house on Collins Place the weapon accidentally discharged.

There were initial reports that Ms Boyd may herself have tried to stop the man from going out with the gun, and that the weapon went off accidentally in a tussle.

But it is thought that gardaí do not yet have accounts of a tussle or row involving Ms Boyd or any other member of the house with the man, rather that the weapon may have gone off accidentally in the suspect’s hand as he was leaving and that the shot hit Ms Boyd.

Detectives are investigating claims that the man had acquired the gun, and ammunition, to protect himself as he feared, or knew, his life was in danger.

There were shots fired in the immediate area last week and gardaí are understood to have reports of two incidents of shots fired at houses but have been unable to make progress in those inquiries.

It is understood that gardaí did not know of threats to the man’s life and that no information has been provided to them by anyone in this investigation about the gang that is targeting him.

Arrested

The suspect was arrested on Monday morning under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows for a maximum detention period of seven days.

Garda HQ said he was being questioned “on suspicion of murder”.

Sources have explained that when a person is shot dead by an illegal weapon, murder is the starting point of the investigation, rather than it being treated as an accidental death.

But the account being presented to investigators is that the shooting was accidental and unless that is contradicted by other witnesses in the house, and ballistic evidence doesn’t dispute this theory, detectives are likely to operate on the basis it was accidental.

Flowers were left at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Tragedy

It is thought that investigators are treating the shooting as a tragedy.

If officers receive forensic test results today, they will consult with the Director of Public Prosecutions about bringing charges and what exact charge.

Otherwise, officers are likely to seek a further extension of 72 hours in the district court in the morning.

After that expires, gardaí can apply for a final 48 hours extension.

Local councillors have expressed concern at the availability of loaded guns in the area and the number of shootings in recent days.

They have commended local gardaí but have said that Finglas Garda Station did not have enough resources to provide a consistent presence on the streets, which they said was warranted given the number of violent feuds in the area.

Garda sources have said that while they provide a “fair presence” in the area, that gangland crime is “chaotic”.

One source said: “When a fella is getting a gun to protect himself you know things are fairly bad.”