'If I stole it I would say I stole it' - West Cork man refuses to pay €300 after denying honey theft

The alleged theft of jars of honey from a market stall is now heading for the circuit court after the man accused of the crime refused an offer to pay the stallholder €300.

John Delee of Coornishal in Skibbereen in West Cork had denied a charge of theft of the jars of the honey from a market stall on September 5 last year at the town's traditional Saturday market.

The case had proceeded to full hearing on November 23 last, after which Judge James McNulty had found the case proven and had suggested to Mr Delee, 62, that he pay the stallholder €300 to cover the €42 cost of the jars of honey and with the balance to compensate her for the inconvenience.

But when the matter returned before Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday Mr Delee said he was not paying the money. The judge convicted him and fined him €500, and Mr Delee said he would appeal.

Case background

During proceedings Judge McNulty recounted some of what had been heard at the previous hearing, stating that any consent that may have been given to Mr Delee regarding his taking of the honey was "conditional" and "momentary" and on the basis that Mr Delee was going to an ATM to get money to pay for the jars of honey.

He said it had been unknown if the jars of honey were still in existence or had been consumed and that the court had considered that Mr Delee should make amends to the woman whose honey he took and which he had kept for more than 12 months.

The judge also referred to Mr Delee "melodramatically" offering to pay the €42 when he was giving evidence in the witness box, and that this had been the first time since the incident that such an offer had been made.

The judge also recalled Mr Delee's comments at the previous court appearance that the injured party had "decimated his character", including that he had taken offence to a reference she had made in which she referred to Mr Delee as "a gangster".

'I am not going to pay'

Mr Delee said he had sent the woman an email offering to pay her for the honey. The judge asked whether he had brought €300 to court.

"I am not going to pay that sum, I didn't steal the honey," Mr Delee said. "If I stole it I would say I stole it."

Judge McNulty convicted Mr Delee and fined him €500, and set recognisance for an appeal on his own bond of €500, all cash.

"It could all have been dealt with much more efficiently 13 months ago without the drama and the playacting," he said.

Mr Delee, who did not have any previous convictions, responded by saying he was defending his good name.