Liverpool woman refused bail over cocaine arrest in Dublin 

A judge has refused to grant bail to a young English woman arrested in Dublin over a seizure of €3,000 worth of cocaine.

Courtney Marsh, 19, with an address at a hostel on Scotland Road, Liverpool, appeared at Dublin District Court today.

She is charged with possessing cocaine and having it for sale or supply.

Gardai allegedly discovered the drugs after bringing her to Mountjoy Garda station on Friday.

Ms Marsh has not yet indicated how she will plead.

Garda Catherine Prenderville told district court president Judge Paul Kelly that the accused made no reply when charged.

Objection to bail

The garda objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the case and flight risk.

Inquiries established she lived in a hostel in Liverpool, but she could not provide a form of identification.

Garda Prenderville agreed with defence solicitor Deborah Cody that the accused had given her name, date of birth and address.

The solicitor said Ms Marsh had a photo of her ID on her phone, but it was broken.

Ms Cody said her client could offer an address in Ireland.

A friend's mother was in court, offering to let her stay at her house in Dublin for the duration of the proceedings.

The solicitor suggested the court impose bail conditions and order her to sign on daily at a garda station.

A short adjournment on bail would give her a chance to show she could abide by the terms, the solicitor argued.

Garda Prenderville said these proposals did not allay her fears, and she added that the young woman has "no ties to Ireland and had stated she would like to go back to Liverpool".

Validity of address

The garda also doubted the validity of the offer of an address.

Pleading for bail, the solicitor told Judge Kelly her client lived in homeless accommodation in Liverpool and had a "fractured" relationship with her family.

Judge Kelly held she was a flight risk and remanded her in custody to appear again on Tuesday.

Noting she was unemployed, he granted legal aid.

The court heard gardaí need to obtain directions from the DPP.