Fraud accused doubles his compensation for Cork's Cat Haven charity

There are 39 charges referring to a sum of money ranging from €10 to €7,500
Fraud accused doubles his compensation for Cork's Cat Haven charity

The accused man has now raised €20,000 for Cat Haven in Crosshaven, County Cork. File photo

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 07:36
Liam Heylin

Another €10,000 has been raised by a man who defrauded the Cork-based animal welfare charity Cat Haven of €27,500 two years ago.

The accused man Owen Collins of Mountain Barracks, Mitchelstown, County Cork, previously brought €10,000 to Cork Circuit Criminal Court and now he has doubled that amount.

Defence barrister Hannah Cahill had indicated on the last occasion that the accused was anxious to raise more in advance of sentencing.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin put sentencing back until February 2, 2022, with Owen Collins remanded on continuing bail.

There were 39 charges on the indictment and most of the charges refer to different dates in 2019 and each charge refers to a sum of money ranging from €10 to €7,500, stolen from Cat Haven, Hillcrest, Camden Road, Crosshaven, County Cork.

No details were given in court as to the background of the alleged thefts or the defendant’s connection with Cat Haven.

The judge was told that the prosecution accepted the plea of guilty to several sample charges on the basis that the full facts of the case related to all of the charges would be outlined at the final sentencing hearing.

More in this section

Man who made death threat against female garda avoids jail Man who made death threat against female garda avoids jail
Cork burglar who threatened to cut victim's eyes out jailed Cork burglar who threatened to cut victim's eyes out jailed
Media not allowed to identify woman accused of sex with Rottweiler Media not allowed to identify woman accused of sex with Rottweiler
#courtsfraudcat havenplace: crosshavenplace: cork
Beer and alcohol barrel kegs in a stack group

Delivery men 'stole so much' from Cork pub owner 'they don’t know how much they stole'

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 18
  • 22
  • 32
  • 45
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices