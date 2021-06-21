Cork drug-dealer blows his chance of avoiding jail after 'he fell off the wagon'

Anthony O’Sullivan got a three-year suspended sentence in February 2018 for having cannabis for sale or supply and cocaine for sale or supply on April 23, 2016. File photo: iStock

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 19:12
Liam Heylin

A young man blew his chance of avoiding jail today for dealing cannabis and cocaine in Millstreet five years ago and will now have to serve a three-year sentence.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin removed the suspension on the sentence previously handed down to Anthony O’Sullivan at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Garda Donal O’Dwyer testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that back in February 2018 at the same court the accused man got a three-year suspended sentence for a similar crime.

26-year-old Anthony O’Sullivan of 38 Radharc Na Coille, Rathcoole, County Cork, got that jail term on a charge that on April 23, 2016, at Drishane View, Millstreet, County Cork, he had cannabis for sale or supply and also had cocaine for sale or supply.

The suspended sentence was re-entered by the prosecution in light of a total of nine incidents which resulted in him being charged and convicted at Mallow District Court and other courts.

Det. Garda O’Dwyer said those nine incidents included two for having drugs for sale or supply, one for engaging in public order offences in Millstreet and two more for assaults. He was also convicted of failing to stop when required to do so by gardaí.

Dermot Sheehan defence barrister said the young man did work in the past and supported his young family. “However, once he fell off the wagon the whole thing collapsed. I would ask you not to impose the entire three years now.” 

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that quite properly this young man got a chance before on the basis of what was put forward in a very favourable probation report.

“There was a lot going for him. But he did not put the work in. He did not take the chance given to him,” the judge said.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said that in those circumstances he would have to serve the full three-year sentence now.

Teenager who threatened to stab her parents and young siblings has foster care extended

