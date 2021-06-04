Irish security forces play key role in €250m drugs haul

Over 20 tonnes of hashish was discovered on board a large shipping vessel off the coast of the Canary Islands. 
Irish security forces play key role in €250m drugs haul

Picture: Irish Naval Service/Facebook

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 19:16
Niamh Griffin

Almost €250m worth of hashish was seized by Spanish authorities acting on information received from Ireland.

Information provided by the Irish Navy, An Garda Síochána and Revenue Customs Service to the Portgual-based Maritime Analysis Operations Centre - Narcotics (MAOC-N) led to the find.

The drugs were intended for the European market.

It is understood to be one of the largest hashish seizures ever made in European waters, with Irish services playing a crucial role in the operation. 

A large shipping vessel was boarded off the coast of the Canary Islands, and over 20 tonnes of hashish was found. Images released by the Spanish police show the drugs packed in large canvas bags.

Head of MAOC Michael O’Sullivan told RTÉ the Irish information prompted an investigation in Spain which led to the ship being seized on Tuesday.

The drugs were being moved from Africa to Europe, and at least two men have been arrested.

More in this section

Croke Park Central Criminal Court Trial (Cameron Blair death) Second witness in Cameron Blair trial claims teenage accused 'brandished' knife
Convicted sex offender charged with using Tinder under false name Convicted sex offender charged with using Tinder under false name
Kevin Lunney abduction Garda admits Kevin Lunney accused was 'open and helpful' during investigation
Irish security forces play key role in €250m drugs haul

€125k seized and restrained in bank accounts by CAB

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 40
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices