Irish security forces play key role in €250m drugs haul

Almost €250m worth of hashish was seized by Spanish authorities acting on information received from Ireland.
Information provided by the Irish Navy, An Garda Síochána and Revenue Customs Service to the Portgual-based Maritime Analysis Operations Centre - Narcotics (MAOC-N) led to the find.
The drugs were intended for the European market.
It is understood to be one of the largest hashish seizures ever made in European waters, with Irish services playing a crucial role in the operation.
A large shipping vessel was boarded off the coast of the Canary Islands, and over 20 tonnes of hashish was found. Images released by the Spanish police show the drugs packed in large canvas bags.
Head of MAOC Michael O’Sullivan told RTÉ the Irish information prompted an investigation in Spain which led to the ship being seized on Tuesday.
The drugs were being moved from Africa to Europe, and at least two men have been arrested.