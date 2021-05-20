Gardaí investigating incident at Howth Junction arrest youth

Gardaí investigating an incident of violent disorder at Howth Junction Dart station have made an additional arrest.

They said a juvenile male was arrested on Tuesday, May 18 and detained at Raheny Garda Station.

He has since been released pending a file to the DPP.

Gardaí previously arrested three youths in connection with the incident which occurred at 9pm on April 1.

The three, two aged 16 years and one aged 13, were arrested on May 13 and were later released without charge.

Video of the violent disorder incident in which a girl fell underneath a Dart train circulated online in recent weeks.

In the video, which appears to have been captured via CCTV, a number of passengers are seen rushing towards a stationary Dart train.

A group of youths, some of whom are on bicycles, can be seen standing on the middle of the platform and intimidating the passengers running to catch their train.

One youth lunges towards a girl who, in her attempt to evade him, trips over another's bicycle and falls into the space between the platform and the waiting train.

Some of the group leave the scene as Dart security and a group of other train users quickly help the girl out from under the train and back onto the platform.

The severity of the injuries the young woman sustained is not clear.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.