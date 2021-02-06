Lithuanian man brought to Ireland to face charges as four criminals sent home

A joint Garda-Defence Forces operation saw the removal of four serious convicted criminals to Lithuania and the extradition back to Ireland of a Lithuanian to face drug-trafficking charges.

The complicated operation was organised given the lack of connecting commercial flights and the logistical difficulties caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

The restrictions on social distancing meant that two flights were required this week in order to accommodate the number of prisoners, escort staff, and crew.

The four Lithuanian nationals were forcibly ejected from the country on foot of “removal orders” signed by the justice minister.

The four individuals had almost completed serving lengthy sentences in Ireland — three for armed robbery and one for drugs supply.

“These are not deportation orders for immigration offences, but removal orders of convicted criminals, who commit crimes here and are near the end of their sentences,” said one source.

“It particularly relates to anyone involved in violent crime. If this wasn’t enforced they could walk out of prison and be a threat to society.”

Gardaí make an application to the justice minister for a removal order on the basis that the persons concerned should not stay here after the completion of their term.

Removal orders include a ban on returning, in this case for over 10 years.

Removal orders are time-specific and the lack of connecting commercial flights on a daily basis hampers attempts to use the normal procedure of removing people from the country.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau engaged in consultation and discussion with the air corps on the actual removal of the prisoners.

Sources said they would normally go on one flight, but given the restrictions on social distancing, and the numbers involved, two trips were required.

Each prisoner requires at least two escort officers and a medical officer also typically travels, in addition to the air corps flight crew.

Officers take a Covid-19 test beforehand and wear PPE.

The first trip from Baldonnel flew out on Monday and the return trip saw the extradition back to Ireland of a Lithuanian wanted to face charges for drug trafficking. He was returned under the European arrest warrant.

The second flight out to Lithuania, with the two remaining prisoners, took place on Wednesday.

The existence of the operation was first disclosed by Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime, on Thursday.