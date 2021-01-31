Learner driver caught by gardaí doing 166km/h

A learner driver is to appear in court after being stopped by gardaí travelling at a 166km/h.

The unaccompanied driver, who was on a provisional licence, was caught by gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit on Saturday.

After gardaí managed to stop the speeding motorist they discovered the driver was a learner driver.

The car was immediately seized and the driver arrested.

Gardai say the driver will appear at a future sitting of the local district court in Co Donegal.

A spokesperson for gardaí issued a warning on their Facebook page reminding learner drivers of the rules of the road.

The stressed the law requires them to be accompanied by a qualified driver (a person who holds a full driving licence in the category for a minimum of two years) at all times.

The spokesperson added: "All Learner Permit drivers must be accompanied by a qualified driver."

The 'Clancy Amendment' was introduced on December 22, 2018, in order to improve safety on our roads by providing An Garda Síochána with an additional power to seize vehicles from Learner drivers who are found to be driving a vehicle without being accompanied by a qualified driver.

"Gardaí urge all motorists to adhere to the speed limits. Road conditions are very unpredictable at this time of the year and should you choose to drive at excess speed, you risk losing your driving licence but more importantly, you also risk your life and the lives of others."