Man arrested, €20k worth of cannabis seized following aggravated burglary in Limerick city

Gardaí in Limerick have arrested a man in relation to an aggravated burglary that occurred early on Saturday morning.
At approximately 7am, two individuals believed to have been armed with a knife were reported to have entered a residential property in Limerick city and threatened the occupant.
Cash and a number of items were taken from the property.
After making inquiries into the burglary, gardaí say they carried out a search of a residential property in the Mouth Kenneth Place area of the city and arrested a man, aged in his 20s.
While searching the premised, gardaí uncovered and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000. Some drug paraphernalia was also seized.
The arrested man was taken to Henry St Garda station in the city where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.