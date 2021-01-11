Gardaí to issue fines for those in breach of Covid-19 travel regulations

People can receive an on the spot fine of €100 from today, for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

A fixed penalty notice will be issued by gardaí for those who travel beyond the 5km limit and refuse to turn back.

Gardai will no longer consult the DPP in these cases, and those who get fined will have 28 days to pay.

Speaking about the move to issue fines, Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey of the policing and security unit, said: "An Garda Síochána continues to see significant compliance by the public with public health regulations, however, we also continue to see some activity which is in contravention of these regulations introduced to stop the current spread of Covid-19 and protect our communities.

"I appeal to every person without a reasonable excuse for travel — stay at home, this is your duty as a citizen and will save lives and support our frontline services, nurses, doctors, hospital staff, and my Garda colleagues at this time," he said.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána highlighted a number of breaches of pandemic regulations across the country including:

In Co Cavan, a man was fined €150 after being found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse

In Co Kildare, a man was found in breach of travel restrictions without reasonable excuse and received a €250 fine after an appeal

In Co Sligo, two men were fined €300 after breaching travel restrictions with reason

In Co Dublin, a man was found in breach of Covid-19 regulations after failing to return home when directed. Two hours later he was seen at the same location and was fined €350.

Gardaí have said officers have been consistent in their graduated policing response to supporting Public Health Regulations.

Their guidelines, in line with their tradition of “policing by consent” have seen members of An Garda Síochána engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.