Gardaí investigate planned 'convoy protest' from Dublin Airport to Newry

Gardaí are investigating the organisation of a planned “protest” which saw a vehicle convoy attempt to drive from Dublin Airport to Newry in the North.

According to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána, one male was arrested in Dublin city centre, while details of other participants were verified following lawful demands under the Health Act 1947.

“Gardaí intervened in the protest at Dublin Airport, the M1 motorway J18, and Dublin city centre over the course of the day,” the spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are carrying out an investigation into the organisation of this event. An Garda Síochána will be submitting files on any identified organiser and those in attendance for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter,” they added.

The operation saw gardaí co-operate with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

“The Health Act 1947 (section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020 in accordance with the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act, 2020 are currently in force,” the spokesperson said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives,” they added.

From today, members of An Garda Síochána can prosecute breaches of travel restrictions under Covid-19 regulations by means of fixed charge notice.

Where breaches of the travel regulations are detected and the person in question does not comply with a direction of An Garda Síochána, a prosecution now can be commenced by means of a €100 fixed charge notice.

Where more appropriate, An Garda Síochána may seek a direction from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Deputy Garda commissioner John Twomey, policing and security, said: "An Garda Síochána continues to see significant compliance by the public with public health regulations, however, we also continue to see some activity which is in contravention of these regulations introduced to stop the current spread of Covid-19 and protect our communities.

"I appeal to every person without a reasonable excuse for travel — stay at home, this is your duty as a citizen and will save lives and support our frontline services, nurses, doctors, hospital staff, and my Garda colleagues at this time," he said.