Inquest hears journalist and author Kate Holmquist died by drowning

An inquest into the death of the journalist and author Kate Holmquist has heard the 62-year-old American native died as a result of drowning.

Ms Holmquist, an Irish Times feature writer, had been reported missing by her family on August 4, 2019, after she had not returned to her home at Lower Albert Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin.

A sitting of Dublin Coroner’s Court yesterday heard her body was discovered on the morning of August 5, 2019, by a man out walking on Dollymount Strand.

In a statement read out in court, Ms Holmquist’s husband, Ferdia MacAnna, said his wife had suffered from mental health issues, depression, and addiction since 2003.

Mr MacAnna, a musician, writer, and film director, said he and two of the couple’s three children had not seen her since they left to go into Dublin city centre on the evening of August 3, 2019.

He said there was no reply when he knocked on her door after they returned home but he left her alone.

Mr MacAnna said he assumed his wife had gone out when she was not in her room the following morning but became worried when she had not returned that evening and could not be contacted by phone.

Mr MacAnna said he and his family began searches along the seafront after he had checked his wife’s bedroom again and found a note she had left which indicated she was “feeling suicidal”.

A bar manager of Fitzgerald’s pub in Sandycove, William Ager, said Ms Holmquist had come into the pub at 10.36pm on August 3 to buy cigarettes and a litre of vodka.

Mr Ager said CCTV cameras showed that Ms Holmquist, who appeared “no different than normal,” had turned towards a road that would bring her to the seafront rather than in the opposite direction of her home after leaving the pub.

Two women who were out walking along the seafront between Dún Laoghaire and Sandycove that evening gave evidence of seeing Ms Holmquist walking in a “purposeful” way towards rocks down by the sea.

An autopsy on Ms Holmquist’s body showed she had no underlying physical conditions which could have contributed to her death.

The coroner, Dr Cróna Gallagher, said a toxicology report revealed she had consumed a “high level” of medications including benzodiazepines as well as a “toxic level” of alcohol.

Given Ms Holmquist’s past struggles and the note left for her family, Dr Gallagher returned a verdict of death by suicide.