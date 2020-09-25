Appeal for witnesses to assault on teenagers

Gardaí investigating an assault on two teenage boys last Monday in Crumlin have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 12.20pm, a 15-year-old was in Éamonn Ceannt Park, known as Sundrive Park, with a number of friends when he was physically and verbally assaulted by three adult men. He was taken to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

A friend aged 14 attempted to intervene and was also physically and verbally assaulted by one of the three men, gardaí said.

The three suspects, aged in their early 20s, made their exit from Éamonn Ceannt Park on foot. No arrests have been made.