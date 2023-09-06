Less than half of heart attack sufferers call for help within 60 minutes 

Less than half of heart attack sufferers called emergency help within 60 minutes of symptoms starting even though faster treatment means a higher chance of survival, a new audit has shown.

The Irish Heart Attack Audit National Report 2021 also found a variation in treatment times between hospitals with only 69% of patients receiving timely reperfusion (restoration of blood flow). This has not changed since the 2020 audit and is described as “well below” the target of 90% for this area.

Heart disease is the single largest cause of death for men and women in Europe, the audit, launched today by Dr Ronan Margey, Clinical Lead Irish Heart Attack Audit states.

People who called an ambulance immediately when having a heart attack were twice as likely to be treated within the recommended time.

The unadjusted in-hospital mortality rate was 5.6%. Timely treatment was associated with reduced mortality (3.5% vs 5.1%).

Among patients who did call an ambulance, 80% of people brought directly to a primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) centre by ambulance arrived within the recommended time frame of 90 minutes.

Some ten hospitals in Ireland offer this service.

Timely primary PCI was higher among patients admitted directly by ambulance to a PCI centre (82%) compared to those transferred from another hospital (41%), the audit also shows.

The audit finds smoking continues to be a significant risk for heart attacks with 39% of people who had a heart attack during 2021 being smokers, compared to 18% of the population.

Smokers have heart attacks nine years earlier than people who have never smoked, the audit shows.

Gaps in services

The audit also highlights gaps in services for patients who survive a heart attack, saying they need improved post-discharge supports.

The team recommended a campaign to encourage people with heart attack symptoms to call 112 or 999 immediately. They also called for more awareness of the links between smoking and heart attacks.

For health services, the audit recommends a national and regional focus on quality improvement in the major heart attack (STEMI) care pathway.

They recommended improved supports for heart attack patients to reduce the risk of further heart attacks by increasing the rate of referral to cardiac rehabilitation phase 3.

The Irish Heart Foundation warned lack of awareness of heart attack symptoms is worrying. Pauline O’Shea, public and patient interest representative, also called for a public awareness campaign.

Lack of information and support “could literally be costing patients’ lives and affecting survivors' long-term quality of life,” she warned.

She called for health gaps and service shortfalls highlighted by the audit to be examined.

The Clarewoman, who experienced a heart attack herself, echoed the call for better help for patients after a heart attack, saying funding is needed to offer psychological, social, economic, informational, and peer supports.