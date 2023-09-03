Those waiting more than a year for primary care has increased by 200% since 2018 

The number of people waiting over 12 months for primary care has increased by over 200% in the last five years, with tens of thousands waiting for physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

The figures show that there are currently 236,322 people waiting for primary care appointments nationwide.

In particular, there are currently 63,692 people who have been waiting over 12 months for an appointment. This is an increase of 219% compared to June 2018, when the figure was 29,031.

The biggest waiting list is for physiotherapy, with 70,899 due an appointment at the end of June. Of these, 15,095 people have been waiting for over 12 months.

The figures were provided to Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane via a parliamentary question. He told the Irish Examiner that while waiting lists continue to rise, people are also struggling to access GP and community care.

“The number of people waiting for HSE primary and community care services has increased by more than 50% since 2018, and the number waiting over a year has more than doubled,” Mr Cullinane said.

“At the same time, we know that people are experiencing more and more difficulties getting timely access to a GP, or even registering with a GP at all.”

The Waterford TD added that to address the ongoing issues with waiting lists, there needed to be “early intervention” and timely access to community care. However, Mr Cullinane said that he does not know how the HSE will achieve this without a “major turnaround” in community services.

“At a time when waiting lists should be coming under control, they have never been worse. This shows that for all the talk, the Government has failed miserably at tackling the fundamental problems in healthcare.

“Radical change is needed and that must start with a major ramp-up of health and social care training places. The health service needs to train, recruit, and retain more clinicians to cut waiting times and deliver accessible universal healthcare.”





Waiting lists for occupational therapy have also increased, with 39,965 people awaiting treatment. Of those, 10,662 have been waiting for more than 12 months.

Responding to Mr Cullinane, the HSE’s General Manager of Primary Care Seán McArt said Covid-19 has “posed significant challenges for many service areas in 2020, 2021 and 2022”.

“This has resulted in an increase in those waiting. The HSE continues to work hard to address these challenges and find solutions to decrease the numbers waiting as a result of the Covid-19 crisis,” Mr McArt said.

He added that there were more than 1.3 million patients seen by HSE primary care services in 2022.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “The HSE is working to ensure timely access to services and to reduce waiting times. Primary care in the community prioritise the provision of care for those identified as having the greatest needs and the highest risk.”

The spokesperson added that initiatives are in place to reduce waiting lists for therapies, orthodontics, and psyschology.