HSE’s counselling support network ‘not fit for purpose’

Mental health advocacy groups have criticised the HSE’s counselling support network as ‘not fit for purpose’ as thousands of people wait to see public therapists.

Figures seen by the Irish Examiner reveal there are currently 4,298 people waiting to be given a counselling appointment within the primary care system.

The figures, provided by the HSE through a parliamentary question from Cork North-West Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan, also detail that 2,923 of those are waiting between one and six months for their appointment with a counsellor.

An additional 687 people have been waiting for over six months for an appointment.

The longest waiting lists can be seen in Laois, Offaly, Longford, Westmeath, Louth, and Meath, where there are currently 773 people who are waiting to be seen.

Counselling in Primary Care (CIPC) services are only available to adults over 18 who are medical card holders and who have received a referral from either a GP or primary care team.

The service particularly specialises in people who are dealing with mild to moderate psychological or emotional difficulties, including depression, anxiety and panic attacks.

As part of the service, people are able to access up to eight counselling sessions with qualified professionals.

Mr Moynihan said the figures “speak for themselves” and that there needed to be a “fundamental focus” on tackling waiting lists.

'The system is not working'

Mental Health Reform, an advocacy group calling for change within the sector, said that figures were not a “huge surprise”.

“It’s of a concern that people across the country aren’t getting the same quality and standard and access,” said Fiona Coyle, chief executive of Mental Health Reform.

“I think the system is not working for those who need support, I think that’s quite clear,” Ms Coyle said.

“People need the right care at the right time,” Ms Coyle said, adding that there needed to be leadership both within the HSE and in Government on the issue.

However, Ms Coyle said that part of the issue may be staffing within primary care counselling services, citing both recruitment and retention of staff.

To combat this, Ms Coyle suggested that both the community and voluntary sector could step in to assist the HSE in bringing down waiting lists.





In a statement, the HSE said that wait times vary across the country, depending on the location of the service.

“Waiting times for CIPC vary across the country depending on referral rates, service delivery model, staffing levels and individual geographic factors,” a spokesperson said.

“CIPC is a demand-led service with the counselling contract offered based on the assessed needs of the client.

“As the number of clients seeking counselling exceeds the number of counselling spaces available at any one time there is a waiting time for counselling.

“Timely access to counselling is important, not just for a positive service user experience but also at a clinical level.”

The spokesperson added that additional funding to the CIPC was provided as part of the Government’s Waiting List Action Plan to help reduce the waiting list.

According to the HSE, CIPC receives approximately 19,000 referrals each year from GPs and community healthcare providers. The services themselves are available in more than 240 locations, which are mainly primary care centres.