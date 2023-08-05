Pressure grows on Government to buy Conor Pass for rewilding

The Government would like to purchase Kerry's iconic Conor Pass, but will not pay the €10 million asking price, the Taoiseach says.

The land has been put up for sale by its American owner, prompting calls for the government to step in and ensure that the stunning landscape remains untouched.

Speaking in Louth on Friday afternoon, Leo Varadkar said that he wanted to see Ireland expand its national parks, but will only pay a "reasonable price".

"I think it's fair to say that the State won't be paying €10 million for it but we will be interested in talking to the owner about a reasonable price. Because I'd like to see us extend our national parks. Our national parks are a wonderful public asset.

"And I'd like to see more of them. I'd like to see them bigger but this is taxpayers' money and if there's a reasonable price that we can agree with then I think we'd like to take it into public ownership, but the price has to be reasonable."

The sale announcement has since garnered campaigns for the site to be purchased by the State with a petition reaching over 4,000 signatures in 24 hours.

Multiple NGOs and TDs have backed calls to turn the site into another National Park, while almost 5,000 people have signed an Uplift petition asking the government to buy the land for rewilding purposes.

Friends of the Irish Environment Director Tony Lowes agreed with the Taoiseach saying the price was “aspirational”.

He said:

I don’t think that’s a realistic value but I think maybe there are tax advantages that could be worked out and an arrangement could be made if there was goodwill from the owner.

The famous site has been in the possession of its US owner for more than 20 years.

“I think he should follow the Vincent Bourne principle of giving it, the way we got Killarney National Park,” he said adding: “What a great gift that would be to the nation.”

Mr Lowes said the site is about five square kilometres and is “quite small” when compared to other National Parks such as Killarney’s which comes in at 200 square kilometres.

He said there is “nothing” growing at the site due to intensive sheep grazing harming biodiversity in the area where plants and animals cannot thrive. Mr Lowes said rewilding the site is one of countless “compelling” reasons to have another National park.

“If we allow these areas to grow back they will take carbon out of the atmosphere and will act as sinks,” he said. He said tourism would increase if the site was acquired, noting that Killarney’s tourism is “built around the national park.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture, Aengus Ó Snodaigh on Friday issued a plea to the Government to consider purchasing the land for sale at An Chonair, also known as the Conor Pass.

“It is not often that almost 1,400 acres of outstanding natural beauty come up for sale," he said.

“The Conor Pass is a gem of the West Kerry Gaeltacht in terms of both cultural and natural heritage as the gateway to Corca Dhuibhne. The land in question encompasses three lakes, significant forestry, agricultural and mountain grazing, as well as valleys, waterfalls and breathtaking views."

The Conor Pass has already garnered major international attention, with a number of foreign buyers expressing interest while several local buyers have also enquired about splitting the land. However, the owner has stated his preference for the landmark to be purchased as a whole.