Taoiseach: Government wants to buy Conor Pass, but will not pay €10m

Speaking in Louth on Friday afternoon, Leo Varadkar said he wanted to see Ireland expand its national parks, but will only pay a 'reasonable price'
Conor Pass. Picture: Daft.ie

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 13:55
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

The Government would like to purchase Kerry's iconic Conor Pass, but will not pay the €10m asking price, the Taoiseach has said.

The land has been put up for sale by its American owner, prompting calls for the Government to step in and ensure the stunning landscape remains untouched.

Speaking in Louth on Friday afternoon, Leo Varadkar said he wanted to see Ireland expand its national parks, but will only pay a "reasonable price".

"I think it's fair to say that the State won't be paying €10m for it but we will be interested in talking to the owner about a reasonable price. Because I'd like to see us extend our national parks. Our national parks are a wonderful public asset," he said.

Mr Varadkar said he would like to see more national parks but it would be taxpayers money being used. 

"If there's a reasonable price that we can agree then I think we'd like to take it into public ownership but the price has to be reasonable."

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture Aengus Ó Snodaigh on Friday issued a plea to the Government to consider purchasing the land.

“It is not often that almost 1,400 acres of outstanding natural beauty come up for sale," he said.

“The Conor Pass is a gem of the West Kerry Gaeltacht in terms of both cultural and natural heritage as the gateway to Corca Dhuibhne. The land in question encompasses three lakes, significant forestry, agricultural and mountain grazing, as well as valleys, waterfalls and breathtaking views."

