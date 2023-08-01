Scam texts and calls costing mobile phone customers €300m a year, research shows

Telecoms regulator ComReg has revealed scam texts and phone calls are costing Irish businesses and individuals €300m annually.

The prevalence of scam calls and messages has increased in recent years, with most mobile users reporting to have received scam calls or text messages.

Research commissioned by ComReg indicates that in 2022 in Ireland there were about 365,000 cases of fraudulent scams — on average 1,000 a day.

More than 5,000 businesses were the victim of fraud after receiving scam calls and texts, while there have been multiple reports of recent scams, including those posing as motorway toll operators, banks, An Post, or even a child in distress.

The overall “total harms to society” according to ComReg, are conservatively estimated at over €300m yearly.

To combat scams, ComReg is proposing to require mobile phone operators to implement several technical interventions to combat scam calls and texts.

The telecoms regulator also assessed an SMS Scam Filter to block scam SMS and protect against more sophisticated scams in the future. This intervention requires legislative change and ComReg is engaging with its parent department, the Department of Communications, in progressing regulations.

In a statement, ComReg said: “To help protect customers from scam calls and messages we are also working with the telecoms industry to put in place safeguards to make it harder for fraudulent calls and texts to be sent to you.”

Three customers refunded

Meanwhile, more than 25,000 Three mobile phone customers have been refunded after they were overcharged.

ComReg has hit the provider with a fine of €140,600 after it determined a non-compliance in relation to premium rate services. The issue occurred in October last year where Three charged customers €2.50 per premium text, when they should have charged €2.

The move was in violation of the premium rate services (PRS) code of practice, which all mobile phone operators are required to follow.

No further action is to be taken against Three, ComReg has confirmed, while it has also been confirmed Three has taken steps to remedy the issue.