Business leader calls for 'aggressive' behaviour in Dublin to be tackled amid recent attack

The leader of a major business group in Dublin has said that a number of initiatives need to be "brought back" to deal with the "aggressive" behaviour in the capital.

On Wednesday night, an American tourist was hospitalised after being punched and kicked in the head during an assault in Dublin city centre.

The attack was condemned as "thuggery" by the Justice Minister, while others noted the proximity of the attack to Store Street garda station, one of the largest in Dublin.

Richard Guiney is the CEO of Dublin Town, a group of businesses that work on promoting and creating a positive atmosphere in the capital.

He noted that they had "been there before" with violence, but that something desperately needed to be done.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Guiney said that aggressive behaviour had increased since the pandemic.

“There certainly seems to be emerging evidence that people who came to adolescence during the pandemic didn't learn the processes of appropriate behaviour.

"And we also found, almost attention-seeking behaviour, some bizarre things where young folks were going into offices and refusing to leave meeting rooms. It just struck us as kind of attention-seeking.

"But there has been more aggressive behaviour. And the other issue is that the drug of choice has changed from heroin to crack cocaine, and that has given rise to more aggression."

Mr Guiney pointed to initiatives like the Small Areas Policing Scheme — saying it was "very successful" in dealing with similar issues in the past.

He explained: "That was where guards were assigned responsibility for particular parts of the city. That was a very good initiative.

"We had the best setting for where ourselves, the council, the guards, the drug services, the home services came together to coordinate what we were doing and examine the issues arising on a street-by-street basis, because the issues move around the city at various times and that was hugely successful."

Dublin Town, he said, tracks the perceptions of safety in the city.

He said that it was "high time" the initiative was brought back, but warned that it was not the only thing needed to fix the problems.

"It's not only a policing issue. I think we also need to consider the very high levels of concentration of social services within the core city and particularly around the Talbot Street area."

He added: "We do need to bring back what we were doing that was successful. We've been advocating for doing the right thing for a number of years. And I'm very disappointed that some of the things that were working ceased to be implemented."