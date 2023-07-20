US tourist left with serious injuries after 'disturbing' assault in Dublin

US tourist left with serious injuries after 'disturbing' assault in Dublin

A phone box on Talbot Street. Gardai are investigating an assault on the street. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 13:33
David Kent

A man in his 50s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a group assaulted him in Dublin city centre.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 10.40pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí were called to the scene on Talbot Street where they were told a number of people had attacked the man.

The man in question is believed to be a US national who was visiting Ireland on holiday.

He is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital where gardaí say his condition is "serious but stable."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One about the incident, former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, said that the incident was "disturbing"

He said: “The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest garda station in the country, makes it even more disturbing."

"People are sickened by what happened to that tourist last night. And yes, people are not surprised because we have seen Talbot Street go downhill and we have brought this up time and again with the chief superintendent in the area, Pat McManamon, who has been very understanding, but has pointed out time and again that it's down to a lack of resources."

Mr Ring called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to "come into the north inner city", saying that the area needs gardaí on the beat to police it properly.

He added: "We need Store Street Garda Station, fully resourced. They are stretched to the limit. They're doing the best they can, but slowly but surely that part of town is becoming a no-go area. 

"And as a Dubliner who goes into town and out of town all the time, I just think this is really frightening for people to hear attacks like this.”

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Read More

Gardaí appeal for help in finding nine-month-old baby missing from Roscommon

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for help in finding nine-month-old baby missing from Roscommon Gardaí appeal for help in finding nine-month-old baby missing from Roscommon
Courtney Brosnan and Louise Quinn with Alanna Kennedy 20/7/2023 RTÉ suffer audio issues at World Cup as viewers left fuming
Strike action by retained firefighters to resume as members reject proposal Strike action by retained firefighters to resume as members reject proposal
<p>Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick’s Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, for his funeral. The older brother of Ronan Keating died in a two-car crash near Swinford in Co Mayo (Oliver McVeigh/PA)</p>

'You were our friend': Ronan Keating performs musical tribute at brother’s funeral

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd