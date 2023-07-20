US tourist left with serious injuries after 'disturbing' assault in Dublin

A man in his 50s has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a group assaulted him in Dublin city centre.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 10.40pm on Wednesday.

Gardaí were called to the scene on Talbot Street where they were told a number of people had attacked the man.

The man in question is believed to be a US national who was visiting Ireland on holiday.

He is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital where gardaí say his condition is "serious but stable."

No arrests have been made at this time.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One about the incident, former Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring, said that the incident was "disturbing"

He said: “The fact that it took place within yards of the busiest garda station in the country, makes it even more disturbing."

"People are sickened by what happened to that tourist last night. And yes, people are not surprised because we have seen Talbot Street go downhill and we have brought this up time and again with the chief superintendent in the area, Pat McManamon, who has been very understanding, but has pointed out time and again that it's down to a lack of resources."

Mr Ring called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to "come into the north inner city", saying that the area needs gardaí on the beat to police it properly.

He added: "We need Store Street Garda Station, fully resourced. They are stretched to the limit. They're doing the best they can, but slowly but surely that part of town is becoming a no-go area.

"And as a Dubliner who goes into town and out of town all the time, I just think this is really frightening for people to hear attacks like this.”

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."