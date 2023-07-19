Probe under way into image of drone in Ukraine with Ireland stamp – Varadkar

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of a meeting at Horodetskyi House, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture date: Wednesday July 19, 2023.

Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 23:14
David Young, PA, in Kyiv

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said an investigation is under way into an image of a drone downed in Ukraine which had a “Made In Ireland” stamp on it.

A post on Twitter shared the image and stated that the drone was shot down over the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, near the Black Sea.

Asked about the issue during a press conference in Kyiv, the Taoiseach said: “We are aware of that, and we are investigating it at the moment.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (bottom left)) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) during a meeting at Horodetskyi House in Kyiv (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

“We don’t believe any Irish companies have evaded sanctions, but there are third parties that find ways around the sanctions, and it’s really important that we crack down on that and we do take it very seriously.”

Former foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan called it “a matter of some concern”.

Under EU sanctions imposed on Russia, there is a ban on the sale, supply or export of drone engines and electronic components, along with other items, that may contribute to Moscow’s military or the development of its defence and security sector.

The list of restricted items also includes toy drones and various technologies.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said Ireland implements a robust export control policy, which includes the application of relevant EU and international standards for export control.

A spokeswoman said: “Any breach of export controls is taken very seriously and the potential use of Irish components in Iranian drones used by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is being investigated, by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

“The Department is also actively working with Conflict Armament Research, which is funded by the EU, to ensure, insofar as possible, that Irish components do not end up, either intentionally or unintentionally, in conflict zones around the world.”

