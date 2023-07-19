Withdrawal of Cork veterinary inspector's puppy farm closure order 'highly unusual'

A Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector who was running a Cork puppy farm had a closure order in respect of the facility withdrawn by Cork County Council in what has been described as a “highly unusual” move.

The ISPCA said that it “was not aware that the closure notice in question was withdrawn and does not support the decision.” A closure notice would usually be left in place to prevent an individual opening another dog breeding establishment, it said.

Conor Dowling of the ISPCA said he was not aware of any other cases in which a closure order was withdrawn.

But Cork County Council withdrew its closure order against Michael O’Reilly, of 21 Primrose Banks, Cois Máigh, Mogeely, Co Cork, just weeks after it was issued.

Mr O’Reilly, a veterinary inspector for the Department of Agriculture and a well known dog breeder, had been ordered to immediately close his unregistered dog breeding facility by Cork County Council on May 23.

Lack of cleanliness, gross faecal soiling, malodour, unsuitable structures, unsuitable space provision, lack of socialisation and stimulation, inadequate exercise facilities, contaminated feed and water provision, and evidence of vermin harbourage had been found during an inspection of the premises.

A harbourage is a pest refuge where animals such as rats can breed and live undisturbed.

The facility posed a “serious and immediate threat to animal welfare and/or public health", the closure order from Cork County Council stated.

Mr O’Reilly, who bred the dogs at Killnamuckley, Mogeely, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, is well known in local dog-breeding circles.

But Midleton District Court heard last month that Cork County Council had withdrawn the closure order. Mr O’Reilly also withdrew his appeal against the closure order.

Cork County Council said that “the closure notice was withdrawn by Council following a further inspection which indicated that the requirements of the notice had been fully complied with and that the location in question has ceased operating as a dog breeding establishment.

"The closure notice was withdrawn by Cork County Council following a further inspection which indicated that the requirements of the notice had been fully complied with, and that the location in question has ceased operating as a dog breeding establishment," a statement said.

This investigation was led by the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals [ISPCA] and both the council and ISPCA are satisfied as to the current welfare of the dogs rehoused from the property.

However, the ISPCA said that it “was not aware that the closure notice in question was withdrawn and does not support the decision."

Cork County Council confirmed that two closure orders have been served on dog breeding establishments to date in 2023, with one being subsequently withdrawn. No closure orders were served in 2022.

John O’Callaghan of Dog Advocacy Ireland said that the move to withdraw the closure order was “highly unusual.”

“It’s so rare to even issue a closure order in the first place because inspections of dog breeding establishments are rare. I have not heard of a closure order ever being withdrawn,” he said.