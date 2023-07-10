Director-general Kevin Bakhurst announces RTÉ's new interim leadership team

New RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst has announced the new interim leadership team.

On his first day in the job, Mr Bakhurst announced a series of changes in response to what he described as the “shameful” revelations that have emerged in recent weeks.

The first is the replacement of the executive board with a new interim leadership team. Mr Bakhurst has announced that new team includes:

Kevin Bakhurst, Director-General

Eimear Cusack, Director of Human Resources

Vivienne Flood, Head of Public Affairs*

Mike Fives, Group Financial Controller, RTÉ*

Adrian Lynch, Director Audiences, Channels, Marketing, and continuing as Acting Deputy DG

Paula Mullooly, Director of Legal

Deirdre McCarthy, Director of News & Current Affairs

Niamh O'Connor, Deputy Director of Content*

Conor Mullen, Head of Strategy & Commercial Compliance, RTÉ Media Sales*

Richard Waghorn, Director of Operations and Technology

* not a member of former Executive Board

Mr Bakhurst said that he picked the team himself. He said that those on the now stood down executive board who are not on the new team are still working at RTÉ. An external corporate governance expert will also be recruited.

Director of Commercial Geraldine O’Leary announced on Monday that she is take early retirement from her role with immediate effect. Former director-general Dee Forbes resigned two weeks ago and director of strategy Rory Coveney announced his resignation on Sunday.

RTÉ has been reeling since it emerged last month that it under-reported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

Speaking today, Mr Bakhurst said: “In due course, there will be a new permanent leadership team. I want to underline that RTÉ, under my leadership and that of the re-constituted Interim Leadership Team, will be an organisation dedicated to working closely with you, to listening, to being open and transparent, to strictly adhering to revised and rigorous governance processes and procedures, to being accountable and to delivering a public service to be proud of. This will take time, but it will happen. It must. There is too much at stake.”

He continued: “I can confirm that RTÉ will publish the salaries of the Executive/permanent Interim Leadership Team along with the earnings of RTÉ's 10 highest paid presenters in our annual report every year, starting with Annual Report 2023.”

Mr Bakhurst announced three further measures in an email sent to all RTÉ staff on Monday.

“Change will be essential if we are to rebuild trust in public service broadcasting in Ireland and in RTÉ,” he said.

In respect of finances, Mr Bakhurst has announced that all significant decisions will now have to be agreed by the whole leadership team, with a record of discussions leading to the decisions being compiled.

“There can be no repeat of the siloed and, at times, secretive decision-making that has been at the root of the shameful events of the past weeks. As custodians of public money, our financial integrity must be on a par with our editorial integrity,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said he was also expediting the establishment of a register of interests for staff and contractors. In this regard, RTÉ managers will also be asked to provide clarity on any potential breaches of journalism or content guidelines.

The new director-general said he would also oversee a “culture change” at the broadcaster. He said he was initiating a review of roles, grades, pay and gender equality. He also pledged to improve communications with staff and enhance their input in decision-making.

— additional reporting from Press Association