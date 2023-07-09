Bakhurst says 'it's time for action' as he prepares for RTÉ top job

The new Director General (DG) of RTÉ has said “it’s time for action” as he prepares to address staff ahead of another difficult week for the national broadcaster.

Kevin Bakhurst who will officially take up his position as DG on Monday said he will be contacting staff first thing in the morning via email.

“I’d rather not say too much ahead of tomorrow,” he said, speaking on the RTÉ campus on Sunday.

“We’re going to be in contact with staff first thing in the morning via email and I’ll be going around meeting people and trying to take questions and explain what we’re trying to do.

“The only thing I’d say to people is, it’s time for action now, that’s what we need.”

Mr Bakhurst is expected to “reconstitute” RTÉ’s executive board and move swiftly to try and claw back public confidence as well as speak to staff about his plans to do so.

It comes as RTÉ is set to continue to dominate headlines this week ahead of a number of Oireachtas committee hearings again this week.

Presenter Ryan Tubridy and his agent, Noel Kelly will appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Media Committee on Tuesday.

Controversy about the streaming of GAA matches on the GAAGO service will also be discussed at the media committee on Wednesday.

While Mr Bakhurst and a number of senior RTÉ staff members will appear before PAC again on Thursday.

There is concern within the Government about a potential deepening funding crisis in RTÉ as a result of the controversy including commercial drop-off as well as license fee evasion.

Speaking on RTÉ's The Week in Politics, Fianna Fáil Minister of State for Sport, Thomas Byrne said there has been too much focus on commercial activity in RTÉ and there has to be a return to the basics of public service broadcasting.

He said it is a "really good moment" that Mr Bakhurst is starting at RTÉ tomorrow as he described the trust that has been shattered at the broadcaster following the hidden payments controversy.

Minister Byrne said he understood that one of the first things Mr Bakhurst intends to do is to introduce a register of interests for RTÉ staff, similar to what exists at the BBC.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said there has to be a reform of the outdated licence system.

She proposed a household media charge based on progressive taxation principles.