Rory Coveney becomes second RTÉ executive to quit amid payments controversy

RTÉ’s new director general will begin an overhaul of the station's Executive today after a second shock resignation last night at the national broadcaster.

Director of Strategy, Rory Coveney quit the broadcaster where he had worked since 2007, saying Kevin Bakhurst's role would be easier if he had a “fresh lead team".

Mr Coveney, brother of Cabinet Minister Simon Coveney, oversaw the flop production of Toy Show the Musical which lost €2.2m in revenue.

His role on RTÉ’s Executive Board had resulted in the Enterprise Minister having to recuse himself at the Cabinet table when discussion about the embattled broadcaster took place.

Mr Coveney’s resignation is the second at RTÉ since revelations over payments to Ryan Tubridy were aired, following that of Dee Forbes, the former director general.

In a statement announcing his decision, Mr Coveney said: “I met with Kevin over the past few days and told him I believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh lead team.

I’ve tendered my resignation immediately to give him the space to do that.

Having worked with Kevin before, I’ve absolute faith in him. He’s the right person to rebuild the national broadcaster. I wish him the very best.”

Mr Bakhurst paid tribute to Mr Coveney, saying his "diligence, energy, and insight were hugely appreciated by many across the organisation". The new DG will address staff this morning about the controversy.

Further changes to the Executive are expected to be announced as well as changes around conflict of interests.

A register of interests for RTÉ staff is set to be put in place and a forensic accountant will begin work at the broadcaster later this week.

Speaking in Cork yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a decision on whether Ireland should scrap the TV licence fee will be made by this government and he did not want to see it “kicked down the road any longer".

He said that he is “determined” to reform the way Ireland funds public service broadcasting “to put it on a sustainable footing for the future and to make sure that bodies other than RTE can get a fairer share of that pot.”

Mr Varadkar added: "I think it is going to be an important week for the new director general to set out some of the reforms he is going to make to the organisation and further opportunity for more information to come from RTÉ and the executives.

Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

“I would not see it as the end of the affair. But it’s the beginning of some changes that are needed in RTÉ."

The Taoiseach said that the “drip-drip” feed of information from RTÉ throughout the scandal “is not helpful and erodes trust.” He said that he is unaware of requests from RTÉ for multimillion euro bailouts in the last couple of months but if RTÉ was in serious financial difficulty, government would consider helping but on strict conditions.

Mr Bakhurst’s first official day in the job comes ahead of another rocky week for RTÉ as presenter Ryan Tubridy and his agent, Noel Kelly of NK Management are due to appear before two Oireachtas committees tomorrow.

Several radio and TV presenters have left NK Management in recent days. Politicians have said they hope Mr Tubridy can shed some light on secret payments that were made to him which ignited the scandal at RTÉ.

Chair of the media committee and Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth said she wants to know who was the “brainchild” behind the tripartite agreement entered into between Renault, RTÉ and Mr Tubridy.

The representative body for pubs in Dublin, the Licensed Vintners Association said that “several” pubs across the capital are expected to broadcast the committee hearings tomorrow.