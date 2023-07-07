Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly invited to appear before PAC

Formal invitations have been issued to Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly to appear before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) next Tuesday.

The two men are set to face a grilling before both PAC and the media committee on Tuesday, with more than six-and-a-half hours of questioning expected.

Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly are set to be questioned on the presenter's contractual relationship with RTÉ, particularly focusing on the tripartite agreement that saw him receive additional payments that were not disclosed in official records between 2017 and 2022.

It is likely questioning will focus on the undeclared payments made to Mr Tubridy between 2017 and 2019.

Mr Tubridy has not commented on the matter since releasing a statement on Friday, June 23, where he apologised for “not asking questions” about why his published earnings were incorrect.

Senior RTÉ officials on both the board and executive, including incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst and board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh, have also been invited to appear before PAC next Thursday.

Also invited to attend is former director general Noel Curran and former board chair Moya Doherty.

Mr Bakhurst is due to take the helm at the broadcaster on Monday, telling reporters on Thursday he will begin overhauling the organisation as soon as he takes over.

Following a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin, Mr Bakhurst said “trust has been severely diminished” due to the scandal.

While Mr Bakhurst intends to “reconstitute” the RTÉ executive, concerns have been flagged by senior Government sources that sackings may lead to lengthy legal battles.