Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly invited to appear before PAC

Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly invited to appear before PAC

Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy are set to face a grilling before both PAC and the media committee on Tuesday, with more than six-and-a-half hours of questioning expected. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 17:02
Tadgh McNally,  Political Reporter

Formal invitations have been issued to Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly to appear before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) next Tuesday.

The two men are set to face a grilling before both PAC and the media committee on Tuesday, with more than six-and-a-half hours of questioning expected.

Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly are set to be questioned on the presenter's contractual relationship with RTÉ, particularly focusing on the tripartite agreement that saw him receive additional payments that were not disclosed in official records between 2017 and 2022.

It is likely questioning will focus on the undeclared payments made to Mr Tubridy between 2017 and 2019.

Mr Tubridy has not commented on the matter since releasing a statement on Friday, June 23, where he apologised for “not asking questions” about why his published earnings were incorrect.

Senior RTÉ officials on both the board and executive, including incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst and board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh, have also been invited to appear before PAC next Thursday.

Also invited to attend is former director general Noel Curran and former board chair Moya Doherty.

Mr Bakhurst is due to take the helm at the broadcaster on Monday, telling reporters on Thursday he will begin overhauling the organisation as soon as he takes over.

Following a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin, Mr Bakhurst said “trust has been severely diminished” due to the scandal.

While Mr Bakhurst intends to “reconstitute” the RTÉ executive, concerns have been flagged by senior Government sources that sackings may lead to lengthy legal battles.

Read More

RTÉ Q&A: What did we learn during today's PAC hearing? 

More in this section

Ancient burial site discovered in Dublin Skeletal remains dating back 1,000 years found on site of planned Dublin hotel
Reward offered for information on 'disgraceful' poisoning of two white-tailed eagles in Antrim Reward offered for information on 'disgraceful' poisoning of two white-tailed eagles in Antrim
File Photo The sounds of birdsong will be played to commuters at train stations for the next two weeks, Iarnród Éireann has sai Irish Rail issues warning as three people dress up as rail officers 
#RTÉPerson: Ryan TubridyPerson: Noel KellyOrganisation: Public Accounts Committee
<p>Kevin Bakhurst had indicated his plan to have numerous smaller meetings with groups of workers. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie</p>

Kevin Bakhurst's plan to meet RTÉ staff more frequently welcomed by unions

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd