New figures show Toy Show The Musical lost €2.2m for RTÉ

RTÉ’s Toy Show The Musical lost €2.2m for the broadcaster after just a month’s worth of performances, new figures provided to the Oireachtas media committee show.

The ill-fated venture, which ran last December but was beset with problems including cancellations do to illness and low-ticket sales, had been projected to bring in revenue of roughly €4.1m.

That assumed a sell-out for its entire run of 54 shows, with a total audience of 107,000 at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

In the end, just 27 live shows were held, with ticket sales of 20,262. Only 11,044 of those tickets were actually sold, the rest being complimentary tickets or competition/giveaway prizes.

Revenue of just €496,000 was recorded, €2.7m less than had been projected, according to the documents seen by the Irish Examiner.

Despite the curtailed number of shows, seats sold for the musical came to just 41% of the available capacity, with 22,303 tickets sold against the total available of 53,865.

Cancellations, meanwhile, led to the loss of 6,743 audience tickets, at a refund cost of €251,000.

The losses represent a catastrophic commercial misjudgement on the part of RTÉ, which had already been in dire financial straits ahead of the live show.

At the Public Accounts Committee last week, director of strategy Rory Coveney said he was not in a position at that time to inform the committee as to the scale of the musical’s losses.

“We entered into a whole series of commercial relationships in relation to this project which are sensitive, with third parties involved,” Mr Coveney said.

Return 'not great'

He acknowledged the return on the musical had been “not great” and “not successful”.

“It was always envisaged to be a multi-annual project. We have decided not to proceed with it this year,” Mr Coveney, brother of Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, said.

“We are looking at other options for it into the future and we do not want to compromise our capacity to negotiate with third parties in relation to those arrangements in the future.”

RTÉ, in a briefing note for the committee, said it was “very proud” of the musical.

“While audiences were lower than we had hoped for, we are very heartened by the reaction of those that did attend, particularly children,” the broadcaster said.

Children today, with so many digital distractions are a challenging to engage, but children in particular were very taken with story and songs and that the show itself is led by a diverse cast of children.”

RTÉ added that in terms of the musical’s future “fundamentally we believe we have much to build on for subsequent years”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio on Wednesday, Labour spokesperson for Media and Arts Marie Sherlock said she was "gobsmacked" by the figures.

"So, I know the phrase 'flop' has been used, but that's more than a flop," she said.

"That is an absolute disaster in terms of the planning that went into that show and how it could have failed so badly and public money at stake."