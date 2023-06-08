CAO 2023: A wealth of great new courses in Irish colleges

Almost 60 new Level 8 college courses have been added to the CAO for this coming academic year, in a wide range of fields such as agriculture, business and creative arts.

For September 2023, University College Dublin (UCD) will introduce criminology with psychology as a level 8 degree.

Criminology involves the study of crime, including its root causes and the impact it has.

According to UCD, this new degree course is designed to provide students with an advanced conceptual knowledge of the subject as well an insight into the contribution of both disciplines to understanding key aspects of human behaviour.

At University College Cork (UCC), science education is new for 2023. The degree involves studying both science and education over a four-year period.

The programme operates under what’s known as a concurrent model of teacher training which means students study both science and education across the four years.

Graduates from this course will be fully qualified teachers, qualified to teach two specialist science subjects to Leaving Cert standard.

Munster Technological University (MTU) will also launch its physical education (PE) studies with business degree at its Kerry campus this September.

The course is designed to enable students to teach to a diverse range of learners, focusing on curricular PE, social, personal and health education (SPHE) and wellness and business as required by the Irish Teaching Council.

For any student interested in a career as a top chef, the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) Midwest will also launch its Level 8 culinary arts degree this September.

Teaching graduates the skills to cook at a high level, the course will prepare students for work as professional chefs in the hospitality sector.

The programme not only covers the theory and practice of professional cookery, but it also looks at business management and communication skills, necessary to organise and direct staff in the kitchen environment.

The exciting programme also includes work placements in both year two and year three.

Students have the option to complete their placement with world-renowned resorts in many international locations including Cape Cod, Paris, London and Dubai.

SETU Waterford Campus, formerly WIT, will also launch its Tourism & Hospitality Services degree this September.

The course is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills required to perform effectively within the tourism and hospitality services sector.

It also aims to provide students with strong operational, business, management and marketing skills.