Collins' response to being called an organic farmer was 'hysterical', says Hackett

Biodiversity Minister Pippa Hackett said the TD's response "made me reflect on the wider context on which this [Nature Restoration] law is being fought against. 

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 21:07
Tadgh McNally,  Political Reporter

Biodiversity Minister Pippa Hackett has said the response from Independent TD Michael Collins over being labelled an organic farmer was “outlandish and hysterical”.

The description of Mr Collins as an organic farmer in a debate last month led to fractious exchanges, with the Dáil being suspended twice and the Cork South West TD demanding an apology from Ms Hackett.

Speaking at an event in Dublin on Monday evening, Ms Hackett was critical of Mr Collins' response during a debate on the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

Ms Hackett said that there has been a “hysterical debate” on the proposed legislation, which is due to be voted on during a European Parliament committee on Tuesday.

“Some of you may have seen a debate on this issue in the Dáil a number of weeks back where I referred to a Deputy who was formerly an organic farmer, as an organic farmer,” said Ms Hackett.

“It drew such an outlandish and hysterical response that it made me reflect on the wider context on which this law is being fought against.

In some cases, not on fact, but on conjecture and pure politics of fear.”

Mr Collins was previously an organic farmer, with his son taking over from him.

Mr Collins did not respond to a request for comment.

Independent TD Michael Collins at Leinster House. Picture: Damien Storan.
Biodiversity 'under massive threat'

Ms Hackett was critical of politicians who are “blindly opposed” to the EU’s Nature Restoration Law, saying that they are not interested in finding solutions and that biodiversity is currently under “massive threat”.

“Nobody can deny that biodiversity and our precious natural ecosystems are under massive threat from our very existence and the way we live our lives, the way we consume and the way we do absolutely everything,” Ms Hackett said.

“Those who are blindly opposed to this law, are not interested in solutions. 

They are the ones who see nothing wrong with our current way of life, our current consumption model.”

The Green Party senator said that there would be flexibility in place if the law passes through the European Parliament and that Ireland would be able to meet rewetting targets with State land.

Ms Hackett described Tuesday’s vote as “very important” and called for the conservative European Peoples Party (EPP) grouping to make the “correct decision”.

On Monday, the EPP called for the proposed law to be withdrawn, saying that there is “no clear majority” for the legislation to pass through the committee.

The proposal from the European Commission calls for a restoration of 20% of damaged land and sea areas by 2030, with full ecosystem restoration by 2050.

