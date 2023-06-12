Collins can look for apology and retraction himself, says Ceann Comhairle 

The Ceann Comhairle has instructed a TD who complained about being described as "an organic farmer" to sort out his spat directly with the Junior Minister involved.

Cork South West TD Michael Collins demanded an apology and asked that Pippa Hackett correct the record of the Dáil after she commended him for being an organic farmer during a debate on land restoration proposals.

Mr Collins said he is no longer an organic farmer as his son has taken over from him, and submitted a complaint to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl over the matter.

Responding, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said he does not consider that any further action needs to be taken, given that following the minister's remarks Mr Collins was able to out his own position on the record of the Dáil. Mr Ó Fearghail wrote in a letter to Mr Collins:

I consider that any further query be directed to the minister's office, and in this regard, your email has been forwarded to the minister's office for her attention.

The Dáil had to be suspended twice on May 29 after Mr Collins took exception to the comments and lashed out at the minister over her remarks.

In a letter to the Ceann Comhairle after the Dáil debate, Mr Collins said: "I was an organic farmer. This is untrue, while I was once an organic farmer when her husband inspected my farm, where this information could have been obtained, the facts now are I am no longer an organic farmer and I must insist she corrects the record of the Dáil immediately."

Ms Hackett said that she, too, would be seeking a withdrawal of Mr Collins’ comments in relation to her husband and the organisation he works for.

"Deputy Collins has spoken at least four times on record about being an organic farmer — it is public knowledge. His antics in the Dáil, followed his colleague, Deputy Danny Healy Rae, who took issue with me being a minister at all," she said.

I seem to elicit a very personal response from them quite often in the Chamber and it’s very unpleasant. But if you look at what I was saying yesterday, I was pointing to the fantastic work farmers up and down this country are doing to secure a sustainable future.

"I won’t be shouted down by a group of men. I’ll continue to fight for farmers, for nature, for biodiversity, and for rural Ireland."