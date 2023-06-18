Tánaiste claims it would be a 'mistake' for Ireland not to re-examine defence policies

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said it would be a mistake for Ireland to shy away from re-examining its foreign policy after criticisms from President Michael D Higgins.

President Higgins has hit out at the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security which will explore Ireland’s neutrality.

President Higgins has said that Ireland is "playing with fire" during a dangerous period of "drift" in foreign policy.

He has also warned about moving away from Ireland's traditional policy of "positive neutrality".

His comments come ahead of the Government's Consultative Forum on International Security, which meets this week to discuss neutrality and other issues.

President Michael D Higgins warned about moving away from Ireland's policy of "positive neutrality". File Picture.

In an interview with the Business Post, President Higgins highlighted the composition of the panels at the forum saying they include " the admirals, the generals, the air force, the rest of it" as well as "the formerly neutral countries who are now joining NATO."

In a statement, Mr Martin did not comment specifically on President Higgins’ remarks but said that if Ireland shied away from re-examining its foreign, security and defence policies, it would be a mistake to do so.

“Since Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which blatantly violated the UN Charter and international law and fundamentally altered the European security environment, every country in Europe has examined and re-examined its foreign, security and defence policies,” the Tánaiste said.

“Ireland is no different. To shy away from doing so – or to do so behind closed doors – would have been a fundamental mistake and an abrogation of responsibility.”

He said it is a fundamental duty of government to address the challenging global situation as it is today.

“Political leadership means taking on the responsibility of putting in place policies and practises to keep this country, and its people, safe and secure. In my view, it also means having an open, inclusive, evidence-based and public debate on these issues.

The Consultative Forum on International Security Policy is the first time that any Irish Government has established such a debate,” he added.

The Forum starts on Thursday in Cork, Galway on Friday and Dublin on Saturday and next Monday.

The Forum will discuss a range of issues relating to the global and European security environment and how Ireland's foreign, security and defence policy is responding to this new environment.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said hundreds of people have already registered to attend the events.

Mr Martin said almost 900 people have already registered to attend and we have received over 300 written submissions.

“I encourage everyone who is interested to send us a submission with their views, to register to attend, or to watch online.

All of the discussions will be livestreamed at www.gov.ie. I want as many people as possible to hear from the almost 80 different panellists, from a wide range of backgrounds and with a variety of expertise and experience, including in peacekeeping, peacebuilding, arms control and disarmament and conflict resolution internationally, as well as in the fields of cyber security, disinformation, maritime security and critical infrastructure.” He said the Forum is not a binary discussion on neutrality and was never intended to be.

“The Government have made clear that we do not intend to change Ireland’s policy of military neutrality.

“We have also made clear that this policy does not inure us from dealing thoughtfully and responsibly with the global and European security environment that we find ourselves in, and the new and emerging threats that we face. Nor does it mean that we should isolate ourselves, or assume we have nothing to learn from, or contribute to, the wider debate about European security.”